Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

