Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 274,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,516,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $454.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $455.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

