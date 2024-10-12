Czech National Bank Purchases 1,721 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 641.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

