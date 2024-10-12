Czech National Bank Purchases 2,040 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.