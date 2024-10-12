Czech National Bank Purchases 4,486 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,117,515 shares of company stock valued at $83,979,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.