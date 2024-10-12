Czech National Bank Purchases 6,335 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

