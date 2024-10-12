Czech National Bank Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $294.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.43 and its 200-day moving average is $328.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

