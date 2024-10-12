Czech National Bank Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $15,548,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,024,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

DOC opened at $21.67 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

