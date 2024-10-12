Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $33.57 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

