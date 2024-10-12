Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,489,660.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.