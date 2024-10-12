DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in DaVita by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $160.85 on Monday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

