Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,671 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:BSEP opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

