Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

EBAY opened at $66.33 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

