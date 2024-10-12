Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $277,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

