Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

