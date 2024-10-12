Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

