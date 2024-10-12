Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 339,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

