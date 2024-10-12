Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $295,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

