Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

