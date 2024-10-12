Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

