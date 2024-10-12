Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,840 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

