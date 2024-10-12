Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $24.70 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

