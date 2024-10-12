Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 61,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.28 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $553.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

