Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

