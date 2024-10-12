Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $10.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

