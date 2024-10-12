Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.