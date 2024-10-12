Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.