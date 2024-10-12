Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPU opened at $36.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
