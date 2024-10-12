Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.