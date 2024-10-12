Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,532 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

