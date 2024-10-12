Diversified Trust Co Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

