Diversified Trust Co Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

GDDY stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

