Diversified Trust Co Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

