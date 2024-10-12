Diversified Trust Co Invests $288,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

