Diversified Trust Co Purchases 51 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $312.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

