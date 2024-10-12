Diversified Trust Co Purchases 928 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

