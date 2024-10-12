Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,126 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $7,953,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

