Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,488 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

