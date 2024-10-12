Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

