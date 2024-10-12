Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 155 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 174.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $299.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $309.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

