Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,337 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

