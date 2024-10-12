Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.