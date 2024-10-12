Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 511 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

