Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.34% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,439,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.