Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 748.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

