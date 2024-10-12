Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.