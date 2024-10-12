Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $819.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

