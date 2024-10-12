Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,320 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

