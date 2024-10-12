Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

