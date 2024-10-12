Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

DFAT stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

